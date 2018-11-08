New despatch system ensures callers get ‘right response, first time’

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, part of Isle of Wight NHS Trust, has successfully implemented a new computer aided despatch (CAD) system.

The new system replaces CAD software which had been in use for nine years. Working in partnership with South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) the new CAD system, supplied by Hexagon, went live on 9th October 2018.

Haward: Ensuring “callers get ‘right response, first time’”

Lee Haward, Service Delivery Manager for the Island’s Integrated Care Hub says:

“The development and implementation of the new computer aided despatch (CAD) system has been a true team effort between our staff, South Central Ambulance Service and the supplier, Hexagon. “The new system will help us to respond to 999 calls to ensure callers get the ‘right response, first time’. It will also help us to more accurately report the national ambulance response standards.”

Chorley: Helping “has been a privilege”

Nick Chorley, Hexagon’s Safety & Infrastructure division public safety and security industry manager for EMEA, said,

“Helping the IoW Ambulance Service move to a modern dispatch system has been a real privilege. “They’re collaborating with neighbouring South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS), providing better, more resilient services to the public and saving public funds through shared technology costs and operational efficiencies.”

Improving operational control

Isle of Wight Ambulance Service’s new dispatch solution is part of shared system with SCAS, linking the Isle of Wight control room to two existing SCAS rooms accessing the system, which will improve operational control and mutual support across both services.

When call demand is heavy, Isle of Wight Ambulance Service and SCAS will be able to work more closely across their neighbouring operational areas.

Oldham: Superb support

Maggie Oldham, chief executive officer for Isle of Wight NHS Trust, added,

“The collaboration and support we have had from SCAS and Hexagon has been superb. “The professionalism of all those involved has provided the Trust Board with confidence and assurance from day one and we are very pleased to arrive at a point where we can demonstrate compliance with the new national standards for the ambulance service.”

Chorley: Increased cooperation

Mr Chorley said,

“This type of regional cooperation is expected to increase across the UK. To have such a smooth and rapid transition is a testament to the vision, professionalism and collaborative spirit of the Isle of Wight and SCAS teams.”

