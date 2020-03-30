New Facebook Group aims to bridge the gap between the Isle of Wight’s younger and older residents

During times like these the Isle of Wight always manages to pull together, with many new Facebook Groups or Pages popping up to help others or put a positive spin on the situation.

Once such Group during the Coronavirus outbreak is called ‘Keeping young and old connected’. It was set up by Tracey Caul and Nicky Simmonds and aims to spread a smile on the faces of those in residential care and nursing homes.

Share your work to spread smiles

Children and young people are encouraged to draw a picture, write a story or poem and share via the group so it can be shown to residents of care homes.

Tracey told OnTheWight,

“I just thought about our older residents in care homes and what better way to make them smile and give the children something fun to do.”

She added that she’d already spoken to quite a few homes, who were keen to share all the children’s artwork.

Older residents can join in too

The group has even inspired older residents to draw pictures for the younger ones. The drawing at the top of the page was by Sue Barsdell, who said,

“How about us ‘senior citizens’ paint a rainbow too! Our window especially for the local children to see when out on their walk.”

You can follow the Facebook Group to see or share artwork, poems or stories.

