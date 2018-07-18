This latest news just in from the Marine Management Organisation. Ed

The Government has adopted a new framework for managing marine activities around the south coast of England, including the Isle of Wight.

The new marine plan provides a policy framework which will be used by regulators to help decide what activities take place in the marine environment and where and how it is developed, protected and improved in the next 20 years.

It will inform and guide decisions by a number of public bodies, managing the development of industry in marine and coastal areas, while conserving and enhancing the environment and recognising leisure uses.

Five years in the making

The marine plan, produced by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, is the culmination of around 5 years of engagement with business, charities, representative organisations and individuals.

The plan will help business realise the economic benefits available from the Marine Plan area whilst ensuring the marine environment remains protected.

Covering an area of approximately 1,700 kilometres of coastline and over 21,000 square kilometres of sea, the plan stretches from Folkestone in Kent to the River Dart in Devon.

This is a very dynamic marine area incorporating nine world heritage sites and some of the busiest shipping channels in Europe.

The MMO is now working with Local Authorities in the area to ensure successful implementation of the new plan.

Minister Coffey: “A significant milestone”

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey said:

“The South Marine Plan is a significant milestone in our ambition to create healthy and biologically diverse seas and oceans, as outlined in our 25 Year Environment Plan. “Stretching from Kent to Devon, this is one of the most complex areas of the English coast and this plan will allow us to safeguard our sea life while supporting a more sustainable marine economy.”

John Tuckett, Chief Executive Officer at the Marine Management Organisation, said:

“This is a significant milestone for one of the most complex and used areas of the English coastline. “The South Marine Plan will help ensure that when activities take place, they happen in the best location and in the right way within the marine environment. We are now working closely with decision makers and stakeholders along the coast to ensure that the Plan is understood and used effectively.”

By 2021 all English marine area will have marine plans in place. The South Marine Plan is the second to be adopted following the introduction of the first English marine plan established in the East of England in 2014.

For more info visit the MMO Website.