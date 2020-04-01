New group aims to connect Isle of Wight farmers with local communities and potential workforce

A new Facebook group has been formed to connect local communities and a potential land army with farmers and land owners

Island-RAIN (Regenerative Action Impact Network) is a platform aimed at building strong ties between farmers, land owners and their local communities on the Isle of Wight.

From voluntary roles to jobs

The Group description explains plans to initially gather a volunteer workforce, which in turn could lead to jobs.

Island-RAIN needs you to now come forward and in the first instance we need two things, a list of willing farm/land owners and also a complimentary list of folk willing to work with those land owners. We *initially* seek to facilitate a volunteer workforce for farms that need it, simply to get the food that we eat cared for and in and out of the land…to our plates, but during the process we also seek to facilitate complimentary opportunities to farmers and communities alike, creating jobs and resilience to the Island’s local food production.

Head over to the Facebook Group to find out more.

Image: Elaine Casap under CC BY 2.0