New Headteacher appointed at Isle of Wight school

Mr McDermott is currently Director of Pastoral Care at St Gregory’s School which was judged ‘outstanding’ by the Diocese of Clifton

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

kevin mcdermott

Christ the King College is pleased to confirm that a permanent Headteacher has been appointed to the school.

Mr Kevin McDermott will commence his employment with the school in January 2021.

Background
Mr McDermott was educated at St Wilfrid’s school in Sussex. From there he went on to La Saint Union College, Southampton where he studied Theology.

He completed his teacher training at the Institute of Education (University of London) and has taught in four secondary schools: Cardinal Newman, Hove, St James High School, Stockport, St Anne’s, Southampton and St Gregory’s, Bath.

Currently he is Director of Pastoral Care at St Gregory’s School which was judged ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted (2013) and the Diocese of Clifton (2019). In 2010 he completed a Master’s Degree in Education (University of Bath).

Mr McDermott is a keen golfer, enjoys gardening and reading. He is married with three children and is a practising Catholic.

News shared by Caroline on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed

Friday, 6th November, 2020 3:16pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o2J

Filed under: Carisbrooke, Education, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*