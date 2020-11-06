New Headteacher appointed at Isle of Wight school

Christ the King College is pleased to confirm that a permanent Headteacher has been appointed to the school.

Mr Kevin McDermott will commence his employment with the school in January 2021.

Background

Mr McDermott was educated at St Wilfrid’s school in Sussex. From there he went on to La Saint Union College, Southampton where he studied Theology.

He completed his teacher training at the Institute of Education (University of London) and has taught in four secondary schools: Cardinal Newman, Hove, St James High School, Stockport, St Anne’s, Southampton and St Gregory’s, Bath.

Currently he is Director of Pastoral Care at St Gregory’s School which was judged ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted (2013) and the Diocese of Clifton (2019). In 2010 he completed a Master’s Degree in Education (University of Bath).

Mr McDermott is a keen golfer, enjoys gardening and reading. He is married with three children and is a practising Catholic.

News shared by Caroline on behalf of Christ the King College. Ed