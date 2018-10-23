New health tech showcased on ferry passengers (and captain)

Karen shares this latest news on behalf of Wightlink. Ed

Wightlink has teamed up with Lifelight – a new medical initiative using the latest technologies to reduce the cost of accurate patient monitoring – to give people the opportunity to check their blood pressure, heart rate and respiration rate.

Nurse Teresa Day, from the Isle of Wight, was on board St Clare sailing between Portsmouth and Fishbourne for an afternoon offering customers and staff the chance to discover their vital signs through a 60 second ‘selfie’.

How it works

Lifelight software installed on an iPad can detect the colour change on a person’s face every time their heart beats and then uses this information to give accurate readings of their heart rate and blood pressure.

With funding from NHS England, this technology has been developed by xim with scientists at the Universities of Portsmouth and Bournemouth in collaboration with researchers and clinicians at Portsmouth Hospitals Trust.

Captain: Clean bill of health

St Clare Captain, Mike Smith, said,

“I wanted to take part because it’s always good to know how fit you are. “I’m delighted to say I was given a clean bill of health by Teresa.”

Innovative medical initiative

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, added,

“We were delighted to work with Teresa and her colleagues and support this innovative medical initiative. “This technology could speed diagnoses and help people who need regular monitoring of their vital signs.”

Image: St Clare Captain Mike Smith checks his blood pressure with Teresa Day and Gina Pelletier from xim

