New interim MD for Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group

The organisation that plans and buys NHS health services on the Isle of Wight is welcoming a new interim managing director.

Martin Wakeley has taken on the senior leadership role for the NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), starting full-time this week (From Monday, 3 September).

Wakely: “Compassionate and personalised healthcare”

Martin, who will be interim managing director for three months, initially, said:

“I’m really looking forward to starting with the CCG, and working with a new set of colleagues. I’ve already had the chance to get to know some of the people I will be working with, and the issues which matter to people on the Island, so my hope is that I can hit the ground running. “I’m committed to delivering compassionate and personalised healthcare for everyone, as we will all be patients at some time. “I will be living on the Island to provide assurance to colleagues and residents that I am committed to making a positive difference on the Island. “Health is a big part of all of our lives and it’s so important we work well together and with our partners so we can provide an excellent healthcare service.”

Extensive experience

Martin originally trained as a clinical scientist working in a hospital laboratory prior to moving into hospital management.

He has worked extensively across all parts of the NHS, having been a chief executive officer of a number of acute hospital trusts, in addition to having led a number of commissioning organisations.

Martin added:

“Clearly, the ultimate test of any health service is the standard of care patients are receiving – whether that is in their own home, at a GP surgery, in hospital, or anywhere else that frontline NHS staff work. Our CCG must address two significant challenges – supporting frontline organisations to give people the care and treatment they need right now, whilst also taking the lead in building a new system of health and social care which will ensure that people continue to get the help they need in the years ahead. “Those are both major tasks, but I have already seen that my new colleagues will bring both skill and determination to the work.”

Meeting key partners

Martin has already met with many of his new colleagues, and in the coming weeks will also be meeting key partners in other NHS organisations, local authorities, and the voluntary and third sector, to discuss how all parties can work more closely together for the benefit of Island residents.

The CCG became part of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight CCG Partnership in April, and Martin’s new role was created as part of a review of the leadership structure across the Partnership.

The Partnership will now have four area-based managing directors – one each for the Isle of Wight, Fareham and Gosport and South Eastern Hampshire, North Hampshire, and North East Hampshire and Farnham. These senior figures will lead each CCG, and will be members of the Partnership executive team, under the leadership of chief executive Maggie MacIsaac.