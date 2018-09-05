Men can move forward after domestic abuse with free ‘Mind the Gap’ course

There are places still available for Isle of Wight men on the free twelve module ‘Mind the Gap’ course.

The men-only course is designed as a follow on from the amazing Freedom Programme provided nationally by Refuge, which focuses on the perpetrator and how to deal with that person.

What is Mind the Gap?

Mind the Gap is focused on you and will move you forward in your life after domestic abuse as a more confident and able person.

The course takes you from where you are now to where you want to be in twelve sessions.

You will begin to notice the changes in yourself in just a few sessions and build on those.

Successful pilot

Written by Maggie Currie, the course has been piloted, feedback accepted, added to and proven to work.

This is not a discussion group, to get the most benefit it is essential to attend each module.

Where and when

The course starts on Monday 10th September and takes place every Monday from 10am and noon for twelve weeks at Riverside Centre, Newport Quay.

To book your free place, send an email to hello@breakthecycle.org.uk

This course is funded by The Lottery, WightAid, HIWCF and supported by OnTheWight.

Image: superlatif under CC BY 2.0