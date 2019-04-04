New Isle of Wight pre-school and Family Centre officially opened today

Young families in Whippingham and East Cowes were celebrating the official opening of the Seashells pre-school and East Cowes Family Centre today.

East Cowes Family Centre. Opening by Councillor Paul Brading, Cabinet member for children’s services, Isle of Wight, England. April 4, 2019.

Isle of Wight council Cabinet member for Children’s Services, Cllr Paul Brading, cut the ribbon at the official opening of the Seashells pre-school and East Cowes Family Centre at Whippingham.

Following the opening, East Cowes councillor, Cllr Karl Love, told OnTheWight,

“The opening of the new Seashells pre-school and Family Centre in Whippingham will be a significant support and asset to the people of East Cowes & Whippingham as it grows and changes.

“East Cowes is undergoing major transformation and redevelopment. It’s important that the local infrastructure changes and grows with the community too.”

Inside the new family centre

Love: The right infrastructure needed
Cllr Love went on to say,

“This is fabulous modern centre will also compliment the New Queensgate primary school currently being constructed next door to the centre.

“There are of course many other infrastructure requirements that a town like ours requires in order to cater for our people’s needs.

“Transport, Health centres, improved school places, water, bus routes and jobs are all required to be created to sustain a community like ours and inspire young people.”

Cllr Love, Cllr Brading and East Cowes Mayor, Cllr Peter Lloyd

Love: 2019 in East Cowes will be a fabulous year
He finished by saying,

“Our town economy is vital to the wider Island population and sharing our prosperity will help drive our Island forwards.

“When stepping off the RedFunnel Ferry we need to present the best possible impression for visitors and that’s why it’s important to only create what’s required and not to over-develop our community.

“I wish all the centre’s team and volunteers well in providing the family facilities and services to enable them and children the best possible support as our community grows and changes.

“2019 in East Cowes will be a fabulous year.”

Thursday, 4th April, 2019 3:54pm

By

