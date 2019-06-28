Newport Quay Bridge closed again

Readers were puzzled as to why the bridge was closed again so soon after reopening. OnTheWight has the details.

Newport Quay bridge closed

Those who drive to the Riverside Centre or Jubilee Stores will be aware that the newly restored Newport Quay Bridge is once again closed to vehicles.

The bridge was out of action for two years due to corrosion as a result of regular exposure to brackish water.

But don’t worry, the latest work hasn’t failed, but just needs to be fully completed.

Concrete decks needed drying time
An Island Roads’ spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“The current closure of Newport Quay Bridge is in place to enable surfacing of the new concrete bridge deck to be carried out. 

“This final phase of the work was not completed when the new deck was installed, as the concrete deck has to have sufficient drying time before the final surface can be applied. “

Image: © Matt Edmunds

Work was delayed to avoid disruption for events
They went on to say,

“With the Isle of Wight Festival and Armed Forces Day taking place soon after the bridge installation, the decision was taken to delay this final stage of work so as not to disrupt either event.  

“The works started on Wednesday, with pedestrian and cycle access being maintained throughout, and the bridge is expected to re-open later today.”

Thanks to Matt Edmunds for the heads-up and photos.

