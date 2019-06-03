Newport Quay Bridge reopens after two years

The bridge at Newport Quay over the River Medina has now reopened following extensive repairs.

Work began in May 2019 and has been completed in time for the Isle of Wight Festival, which sees thousands of people pass through the area.

The reopening of the bridge is great news for vehicle users of the Riverside Centre, who for the last two years have had to make a diversion via Seaclose Park.

Closed since 2017

The bridge was closed in 2017, when it was found to be suffering from severe corrosion due to the effects of the brackish (slightly salty) tidal flows on the steel elements of the previous structure

Isle of Wight Council Director of Neighbourhood, Colin Rowland, said:

“The new bridge will also be safer for people who live, work and pass through the area as well as the surge of visitors who will be spending time in the area for the Festival.”

Thanks to Leif for the heads-up.