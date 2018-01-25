No extra money yet, but positive meeting with Minister says Leader

The councikl share this latest news. Ed

Council leader Dave Stewart and Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, met with Treasury Minister Liz Truss this week to discuss the Island’s economy.

The high-level discussions, which also included the council’s chief executive John Metcalfe, included council proposals for a government-backed enterprise zone covering the Medina Valley, the potential transfer of the Camp Hill prison site to the council for regeneration and securing government funding support the council’s plans for development of Kingston Marine Park as a centre for marine and maritime related businesses.

Stewart: “A very positive meeting”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“This was a very positive meeting covering a wide range of issues including our current financial situation and all the work we are putting into the regeneration of the Island’s economy. “The Secretary of State was very interested in steps we are already taking to secure the future of the Island and welcomed our ambition to create 5,000 new jobs and increase average weekly wages by 18 per cent over the next ten years, giving us her support as we explore initiatives to grow our economy. “I also outlined to her our current financial position in some detail and we agreed this aspect needs to be discussed with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government which I shall now arrange to do.”

The Island firmly on agenda in Whitehall

Dave said the London meeting showed that the Island was firmly on the agenda in Whitehall and talks would continue to get the best deal possible for the Isle of Wight

Dave explained,

“I was pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with the government at this level and see this as an ongoing journey to support the Island’s MP in making the case for an ‘Island Deal’ by presenting the unique Island case. “I believe we must use every opportunity to take our case to the government as well as keeping them informed of what we are doing to help ourselves. “Our proposals for ‘One Island: One Public Service’ were of particular interest to the minister, especially when I highlighted that the government spend on public services on the Island was around £1 billion per year. “I believe we can improve services and save money with this initiative and I know our MP supports this approach. Make no mistake: we will be actively taking this project forward in the coming months with the support and involvement of our public sector and voluntary partners.”

