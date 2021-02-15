‘No one knows Isle of Wight better than its residents’ says councillor seeking brownfield land

Brownfield land is land which has already been built on, and is suitable for redeveloping.

The Isle of Wight Council is looking for suggestions of suitable land to add to the Island’s list of brownfield sites.

Revising Island Planning Strategy

The council is preparing the next version of the Local Plan, known as the Island Planning Strategy.

This document has an impact on where houses, businesses and other land uses can be created in the future, so finding sites that can be reused is an important part of the process.

Four weeks to have your say

The consultation runs over the next four weeks from Monday 15th February to Friday 19th March, and everybody is welcome to have a say.

People responding do not have to own the land in question or even know who does own it.

Doesn’t have to be your land

Although landowners may wish to put forward their own land, it could simply be an area that local people think would be suitable for redevelopment.

The council will review the land suggested, and contact landowners if needs be.

Of course, not every area of land suggested will get put on the list of brownfield sites, and even if land is on the list, it does not mean that it will automatically get redeveloped, as a planning application is still needed.

Abraham: No one knows the Island better than its residents

Cllr Barry Abraham said,

“This call for brownfield sites is an excellent opportunity for anyone to tell us about brownfield land they know about that may be suitable for development. “No one knows the Island better than its residents, and I hope everyone will give this some thought over the next few weeks.”

To suggest site, visit the council’s Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Sven Mieke under CC BY 2.0