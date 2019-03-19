Nominate Isle of Wight community projects for achievements

Suzanne and Alan share this latest news. Ed

The Community Action Awards 2019, a yearly celebration of the community and voluntary sector, opened for applications on Friday 8th March.

With an aim of encouraging community projects to promote and celebrate their achievements over the last 12 months these awards promote the diverse activities of the Island’s community.

Presentation event

A presentation evening will take place at Riverside when the winners will be announced and this will take place later in May.

Last year’s overall winners, 1st Newport Scout Group (pictured), scooped £1,500.

Now is the time to think about whether your project could be a winner too!!

How to enter

Entry forms for this competition are available on the Community Action Isle of Wight Website.

Alternatively, you can request a form directly by email from acoyle@actioniw.org.uk or you can call into Riverside, The Quay, Newport, PO30 2QR.

Closing dates for completed entry forms is 4pm on Friday 26th April 2019. Judges will shortlist entries on Monday 13th and Tuesday 14th May 2019. This will involve a 25 minutes visit to nominated projects.

Sponsors

Thanks go to this year’s main sponsor, the Isle of Wight Council, as well as the Isle of Wight Community Fund, Island Healthcare Ltd, Norris and Fisher Insurance Brokers Ltd, Community Action Isle of Wight, Morris and Crocker Chartered Accountants, Glanvilles Damant Legal Services and Isle of Wight AONB

There is a prize pot totalling nearly £6,000 to give away.