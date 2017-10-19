NSPCC urges supporters on the Isle of Wight to Go Green for Hallowe’en

Hayley shares this latest news on behalf of the NSPCC. Ed

People of all ages across the Isle of Wight are being urged to Go Green this Hallowe’en and help raise vital funds to support the NSPCC.

Schools, workplaces, community groups and households can now sign up for a free fundraising pack and start planning their event for any time before or on October 31.

Whether participants dress up in ghoulish green, bake freaky cakes, throw a spooktacular party or take on a frightful challenge, all monies raised will help support the charity’s services, including Childline.

Other fundraising ideas include: setting up a green food and drink stall with a Hallowe’en twist; painting people’s faces for a suggested donation; organising a quiz night; holding an apple bobbing contest.

There is also a quiz available on the NSPCC Website designed to help supporters decide how to go green this Hallowe’en.

How your money helps NSPCC

Here’s how the money raised can help the NSPCC:

£25 – could pay for toys which children use during therapeutic sessions to explain how they’re feeling.

£50 – could pay for the NSPCC helpline to answer ten calls from anyone worried about a child’s safety.

£150 – could fund a Childline supervisor to provide five hours of crucial support and motivation to volunteer counsellors.

The possibilities are endless

The NSPCC’s Community Fundraising Manager for the Isle of Wight, Rosy Hall, said:

“Go Green for Hallowe’en is a great opportunity to enjoy some spooky fun, while also supporting a fantastic cause. “Anyone can take part, and the possibilities are endless.”

For a free fundraising pack visit the NSPCC Website.

Help spread the fun by posting pictures and videos on social media, using the hashtag #GoGreenForHalloween. Find us on Facebook and Twitter through @NSPCC, and on Instagram by typing @nspcc_official