Share your cycling experiences for research project

The council share this latest news. Ed

Visitors to the Island are being asked about their cycling experiences as part of a new research project.

The Bicycle Island survey is part of a research project being undertaken by Visit Isle of Wight, on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council, with funding secured competitively from the Department of Transport.

Improving cycling provision

The project will identify the extent to which cycling while on holiday influences day-to-day cycling habits back home. The information gained through this will contribute to the continued improvement of cycling provision on the Island.

The Bicycle Island research project has an ambitious target; to inspire at least 1,500 new, novice or lapsed visitor cyclists to become regular cyclists for everyday journeys by March 2020.

Will inform future plans

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“I look forward to hearing about the outcomes of this ongoing research and I anticipate that visitors will enjoy their cycling experiences on the Island so much, that they are motivated to continue to cycle once they get home. “The Bicycle Island research will also inform future plans and strategies for cycling.”

Visitor Travel Projects Manager at Visit Isle of Wight Ltd, Zoe Stroud, said:

“It’s really exciting to hear what visitors think about our Island for cycling, which is fast gaining a reputation around the country as a cycling destination with a constantly growing number of activities for all types of cyclist. “This is also due to the support from local businesses which have a big role to play in encouraging people to visit the Isle of Wight to cycle – from cycle hire centres, to cycle-friendly accommodation providers, cafes and tourist attractions.”

Local authority partnerships

In order to persuade people to keep on cycling back home, the project has established more than ten local authority partnerships from as far away as Manchester and Bristol, which will support Bicycle Island participants, providing information about their local cycle routes, training, events, guided rides and other useful advice to help keep them on their saddles.

The project forms part of the Isle of Wight Council Access Fund for Sustainable Travel programme, a £1.3 million three year sustainable transport investment programme funded by the Department for Transport.

Image: Tejvanphotos under CC BY 2.0