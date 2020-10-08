Number of people who travelled from mainland for Covid-19 test revealed

The first meeting of the Local Outbreak Board took place today during which officials gave updates relating to Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Isle of Wight.

There has been much discussion about people travelling from the Mainland to the Island to have a Covid-19 test at the new test centre based at Newport Cricket Club.

Around 30-40 people

Deputy CEO of the Isle of Wight council, Wendy Perera, told the meeting that during the peak of when people with symptoms were being advised to travel long distances – including crossing the Solent – to have a Covid-19 test, around 30-40 people travelled to the Island from the Mainland to have a test.

She said,

“We were seeing a number of people coming over to the Island and presenting to the test centre. Those were in there tens, approximately 30-40. “People were using public transports to go to drive-in test centre.”

Only one in last week

Ms Perera went on to explain how the council had worked directly with media outlets across Hampshire to get the message out to not to come to the Island for a test.

“It seems to have worked very well – in last week we’ve seen possibly only one person coming from mainland.”

The Director of Public Health still urged Islanders not to travel to the mainland for a Covid-19 test.

Image: navymedicine under CC BY 2.0