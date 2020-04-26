Official count of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Coronavirus

According to data from NHS England, one more Isle of Wight resident has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 22.

The latest death was recorded on 23rd April 2020.

Latest figures

The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus still stands at 86.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

21 recovered after treatment

As of Friday 24 April, 21 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and been discharged.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.



Image: christiane teston under CC BY 2.0