One confirmed Coronavirus case at Isle of Wight school

Isle of Wight council have confirmed that a pupil at Cowes Primary School has tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told News OnTheWight,

“We can confirm that the school will remain open. As you will see from the letter below, a child has tested positive for Covid-19. “The school is following the advice of Public Health England and has asked the other children in that class bubble, the teacher and the teaching assistant to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Remote learning

They went on to say,

“We will be switching to remote learning so that those children continue to receive their education.“

Government advice

The Government has launched Hands. Face. Space, a new campaign that urges the public to continue to wash their hands, cover their face and make space to control infection rates and avoid a second peak.

Letter to Parents at Cowes Primary School

Dear Parents,

We have been advised by Public Health England that there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

We know that you may find this concerning but are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England. This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

The small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case will have received an individual letter and will be staying at home for 14 days.

The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well.

What to do if your child develops symptoms of Covid 19

If your child develops symptoms of Covid-19, they must not come to school and should remain at home for at least 10 days from the date when their symptoms appeared. Anyone with symptoms will be eligible for testing and this can be arranged via the Website or by calling 119.

All other household members who remain well, must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. This includes anyone in your ‘Support Bubble’.

Further information is available on the Website.

The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

Household members should not go to work, school or public areas and exercise should be taken within the home.

If you require help with buying groceries, other shopping or picking up medication, or walking a dog, you should ask friends or family. Alternatively, you can order your shopping online and medication by phone or online.

Household members staying at home for 14 days will greatly reduce the overall amount of infection the household could pass on to others in the community

If you are able, move any vulnerable individuals (such as the elderly and those with underlying health conditions) out of your home, to stay with friends or family for the duration of the home isolation period.

Symptoms

The most common symptoms of coronavirus (Covid-19) are recent onset of:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell (anosmia)

For most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

If your child or anyone in the household does develop symptoms, you can seek advice from NHS 111 on the Website or by phoning 111.

How to stop Covid-19 spreading

There are things you can do to help reduce the risk of you and anyone you live with getting ill with Covid-19

Do

wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

wash your hands as soon as you get home

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

Further Information

Further information is available on the Website.

Yours sincerely, Stephanie Praetig, Headteacher

Image: Volodymyr Hryshchenko under CC BY 2.0