One new Covid-19 death recorded at Isle of Wight hospital

The Office for National Statistics is reporting that one new death on the Isle of Wight has been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The death was registered in the week up to the 4th September 2020 (week 36) and brings the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 86.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The total number of cumulative deaths on the Isle of Wight where Covid-19 is named on the death certificate is 89 – but this has been adjusted to 86 to take into account those counted where the death occurred more than 28 days after testing positive for Covid-19.

The figure was made up of 41 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 44 deaths in care homes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

Confirmed cases

From Tuesday 8th to Monday 14th September the number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight increased by six, a rate per 100,000 population of 4.26.

This brings the cumulative total to 446, a rate per 100,000 population of 314.6.

Source: Office for National Statistics, Covid dashboard – click on cases and page down to UTLA to search for Wight

