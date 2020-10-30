One new Covid-19 death recorded at Isle of Wight hospital

NHS England is reporting that one new death on the Isle of Wight has been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The death was recorded as taking place on 27th October and brings the total of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 91.

Since 22nd October five people have been admitted to or diagnosed with Covid-19 in St Mary’s Hospital, although in that period only two have required mechanical ventilation.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The figure was made up of 42 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 45 deaths in care homes.

This figure is for the entire period, no just where positive test was in the last 28 days.

Number of positive tests

The cumulative total of positive Coronavirus tests on the Isle of Wight is 610, a rate per 100,000 population of 430.3.

There have been 53 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 37.589. The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.5.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Image: Jez Timms under CC BY 2.0