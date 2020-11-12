Only 2.6 per cent of those tested on the Isle of Wight in last seven days for Covid-19 were positive

At the Isle of Wight council Local Outbreak Engagement Board meeting held today (Thursday), it was revealed that in the last seven days 2.6 per cent of those tested for Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the Island have tested positive.

As reported by News OnTheWight the total number of cumulative positive test results on the Island is 770 (as at 11th November), with 91 positive tests in the last seven days. That means 3,500 people were tested.

Testing facilities

Simon Bryant, the Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight gave a presentation to the Board members, which includes four councillors and seven council officers.

Mr Bryant spoke about the various testing facilities on the Island, which include the testing site at Newclose cricket ground, testing in schools and care homes, as well as pilot programmes.

Rapid testing

Mr Bryant explained this new rapid LamPORE test was good at identifying negatives, but if it showed a positive result, the person would still need to have the result confirmed by a pillar 2 (swab) test.

He said,

“It’s not going to be the answer to everything, but we’re looking at how to use it on the Island in particular settings.”

Average age of infected is rising

He added that they wanted to make sure anyone with symptoms was able to easily access a test. Going on to add that some tests may be suitable for asymptomatic people in certain situations – in which case we might see the positivity rate come down on the Island.

He reported that the average age of those infected is rising.

Metcalfe: No time for complacency

CEO of the Isle of Wight council, John Metcalfe, highlighted the challenges faced by the council over next six months. As well as ramping up “dish out vaccinations”, at same time they will be required to ramp up testing.

However, he said the main focus for whole community should now be about what happens when we come out of the second national lockdown.

To ensure the Island goes back to Tier 1 – if tier structures is what the Government return to – the entire community needed to continue to follow the rules and guidance set out by the Government.

These are to keep washing your hands regularly, wear a face covering in enclosed spaces and stay at least two metres apart – or one metre with a face covering or other precautions. For full details see the Government Website.

Image: mdgovpics under CC BY 2.0