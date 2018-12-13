Ordinary people left to suffer whilst MPs argue, pontificate and scheme, say Vix

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion shares her opinion on last night’s no confidence vote on the Prime Minister, Theresa May. Ed

What a week. And what a waste of time and energy that our political leaders have been trapped for days in Westminster, waving and jeering and having their five minutes worth of fame to the rolling cameras on College Green.

Whilst the global community look at us in confusion, amusement and horror, our once formidable national reputation for dignity and composure lies in tatters on the floor.

Of course it is increasingly clear that Brexit is the biggest issue facing our country in decades. Yet it is a travesty that it’s dominating every blog, every radio station and every column inch.

Government lost all ability to govern

Theresa May’s government has completely lost all ability to govern. Her priorities have been ripped up, replaced by back biting, infighting and a total lack of vision for the future of our country.

Meanwhile, under the government’s watch since 2010, foodbank usage has skyrocketed by more than 3000%, 14 million people are living in relative poverty, rough sleeping has risen by 169%, life expectancy in some parts of UK has declined for the first time since World War Two, and we’ve witnessed the worst decade of wage growth in over 200 years.

This cannot continue!

Ordinary people suffer unfairness and inequality

David Cameron in 2015 was spot on in predicting a ‘coalition of chaos’ – it’s just that the disarray is entirely down to the actions of his own Conservative Party which have left us in this mess!

Yet the ordinary people of the United Kingdom are the ones who continue to suffer the unfairness and inequality, instability and disruption – whilst MPs can afford to argue and pontificate and scheme.

Where are the grown-ups?!

Predictably our Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely pledged support not only for our Prime Minister, but for her appalling deal which commits us to ties to the EU but without any representation in Brussels.

He’s spent the week sharing tweets about Russia, Judy Garland and ‘Parliamentary ejaculation’ – as if the whole sorry saga is one big game.

Political and economical mess

The week of high drama has left us right back where we started: in a complete mess politically, economically, diplomatically and constitutionally.

We voted to Leave the European Union in 2016, yet we’ve reached a stalemate in Parliament where apparently no-one can agree on the terms on which we Leave.

Time for the People’s Vote

I have completely lost all faith in our politicians to make any clear decision on Brexit.

We must take stock of the situation, give the power back to the people of this country, and put the terms to a People’s Vote.