Ormiston Academies Trust marks ten years with launch of National Summer Arts Competition

Pupils across Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT) – which includes Cowes Enterprise College – are embracing the opportunity to showcase their creativity and artistic flair, as they help to commemorate the Trust’s tenth year with the launch of its National Summer Arts Competition.

Despite the postponement of the Trust’s original plans to celebrate ten years of delivering high-quality educational opportunities to now 30,000 pupils across 40 schools – including OAT and its founding body Ormiston Trust are calling on pupils to create pieces of art – be it visual or written – which capture the core values of the organisation and leave a lasting legacy.

“Anyone can excel; enjoy the challenge; share what is best and be inclusive”

During the two-month competition, which has been set during the summer holidays to help students keep engaged and entertained after a long period of virtual learning for many, the creative submissions will respond to the core OAT values of “anyone can excel; enjoy the challenge; share what is best and be inclusive”.

Expert judges

Submissions will then be judged by an illustrious panel, with special guests including Laura Howell, the first ever female comic artist to have her own page in The Beano; Birmingham’s Poet Laureate 2016-2018 Matt Windle; renowned graffiti artist Mohammed Ali, known as “Aerosol Arabic”, who has gained worldwide attention for his murals promoting peace, justice and humanity, and photographer Gary Williams, with over 30 years’ experience and a portfolio that includes portraits, weddings, RAF events and photographing the Queen.

Four categories across primary and secondary

Winners will be chosen from each of the four art categories, for both primary and secondary, so there are up to eight chances to win. Each winning student will be awarded equipment or resources, related to their chosen art form, up to the value of £250.

The four academies which submit the most entries will also each receive a professionally-led creative workshop, for up to 15 students (depending on art form), exploring the skills and knowledge of the art form and advice about career pathways. The competition is also open to staff just for fun, and students are looking forward to seeing what some of their teachers can come up with as they’re encouraged to share on social media.

OAT Summer Arts Exhibition

To commemorate the competition and OAT’s tenth year, the top entries and winners work will be captured in an OAT Summer Arts Exhibition, with copies given to each school for current and future pupils to enjoy as well as to local libraries.

Guided by the founding principles set by Ormiston Trust in 2009, and the long-standing aim of being the Trust that makes the biggest difference, OAT has always championed enrichment as a key tool to improve the life chances of young people. Alongside helping to raise aspirations and broaden horizons, OAT believes engagement with arts and culture helps the development of imagination, self-expression and creativity amongst its students.

Hudson: A values-driven organisation

Nick Hudson, Chief Executive Officer at Ormiston Academies Trust said:

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating the ten years since OAT opened the doors to its first academy in 2009. Since then we have considerably grown and evolved as an organisation and are now proud to be serving over 30,000 children and young people across the country. “Whilst we have grown, we have remained true to our commitment to be a values-driven organisation, with our ethos and guiding principles instilled in us by the Murray family and Ormiston Trust. It is therefore fitting that our National Summer Arts Competition is focused on the values that make our schools, and our wider OAT family, the special place that it is today. “We really look forward to receiving submissions from pupils across the Trust, as they capture what it means to be part of the Ormiston family.”

Murray: The first of its kind for the Trust

James Murray, Chief Executive, Ormiston Trust, said:

“We are really excited to be working with the team at OAT to launch the National Summer Arts Competition – the first of its kind for the Trust as we celebrate ten years of OAT and as we head towards a summer holiday period which is very different from those previous. “At Ormiston Trust, we are committed to improving the life chances of young people. Enrichment activities, including experiences with the arts and culture, are central to enabling our young people to fulfil their potential and expand their opportunities. We are delighted to be launching this latest project to help make a difference in the communities we serve.”

More information

The competition is open for submissions from Monday 20th July 2020 and the deadline for final submissions is Monday 7th September.

The four categories include:

Category 1: The Short StoryWrite and submit a short story of no more than 500 words, with an original title, while keeping to the theme of one of the core values (as above).

Category 2: Poetry

Write and submit a poem of no more than 200 words, with an original title, while keeping to the theme of one of the core values (as above).

Category 3: Photography

Take and submit a photograph (or series of photographs as a montage) with an original title, while keeping to the theme of one of the core values (as above).

Category 4: Visual Arts (picture/painting/sculpture)

Paint, draw or sculpt and submit a piece of artwork, with an original title, while keeping to the theme of one of the core values (as above).