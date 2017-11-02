Orwell’s 1984 inspires Isle of Wight youth MP’s entry in Fake News video comp

The Isle of Wight member for Youth Parliament, Joe Davies, has taken up the challenge to produce a piece of work exploring the question: “Fake News: Is this the end of facts?”.

darkness video by joe davies

The Isle of Wight Member for Youth Parliament, Joe Davies, is one of many A-level students who have responded to Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely‘s call to enter a political video competition.

The competition calls on teenagers to explore the question: “Fake News: Is this the end of facts?”.

Joe says he was inspired by George Orwell’s iconic novel, 1984, addressing this issue. The short film (which you can view below) was written, directed and edited by Joe and shot by George Wilkinson, starring Kieran Jenvey and Carl Burch.

Watch the four minute video below:

Best of luck Joe!

