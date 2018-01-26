Outline for future of Isle of Wight NHS services

The Local Care Board have revealed their recommendations for the future of the Isle of Wight health service today (Friday).

As revealed last week, one of the options was to transfer all services except A&E and maternity to the mainland, however, it was not the final choice for officials.

Option four is being recommended, but the five options considered were:

Option One: Current state/business as usual – current service offering and delivery of operational improvement and demand management plans

Option Two: Flexible workforce – Current service offering with more joint working arrangements with mainland providers across clinical specialties

Option Three: Emergency and elective centre with enhanced emergency surgical and critical care support from the mainland – Flexible workforce with mainland providers. Transfer of high risk/complex surgical procedures and patients needing Level 3 (advanced support) critical care after the first 24 hours

Option Four: Emergency and elective centre with enhanced emergency and elective surgical, critical care and paediatric support from the mainland – Flexible workforce with mainland providers. Transfer of high risk /complex emergency & elective surgery; all patients requiring critical care for more than 24 hours (including high acuity medical patients e.g. acute cardiac requiring Critical Care support); neonates requiring Level 3 (advanced support) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) support; and children needing more than 24 hours inpatient care (with exclusions) Option 5: Enhanced urgent care centre with extended support from the mainland – Enhanced urgent care centre with the majority of patients needing acute care for more

than a few days or surgery requiring an inpatient stay transferred to the mainland.

Full details can be found in the report at the bottom of this article.

Response from MP

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said,

“I welcome this report. We need to be able to offer Islanders the very best quality healthcare, and we need to support NHS staff in delivering that healthcare. Overall, I want as much health treatment, delivered safely and to the highest standards on the Island, as possible. I give Islanders my word that I will defend services and fight for the best deal for the Islanders. “I thank Maggie Oldham, Steve Parker and their colleagues for the work that they have done and are doing, and for the detailed report that they have produced. “I also want to thank the Island’s NHS doctors, nurses and staff for the life-saving and life-enhancing work that they do. “I accept the need to transfer a small number of specialist activities to the mainland, but welcome the ambition to have fewer patient trips overall across the Solent. Nearly 90 percent of current activity will be retained under the favoured option, Option Four. “I am concerned that Option Four has previously included an approximate figure for bed losses at St Mary’s. I will be seeking reassurance on this, and I will be talking with the Trust further about some of the other implications of Option Four. “I do accept that Option Three, which would see slightly fewer transfers to the mainland and 3,000 fewer journeys by patients, may not be currently acceptable in delivering clinical excellence. However, I will be further discussing the implications of both the preferred Option Four and Option Three and I would welcome some flexibility on this issue. “My priorities are for patients to have fewer journeys to the mainland overall, and to get more treatment on the Island, even if for slightly more surgical treatments and cases of specialist care we have to go to the mainland. I want patients to have the best possible experience and the best possible care. “We need to take the opportunity to return some services from the mainland to the Island, and we need wherever possible to use new technology and practises such as telemedicine to improve patient experience and care. “I also want to see the Island as a centre of excellence in niche services, such as dementia care. “It is vital for the Island to work collaboratively with mainland Trusts to ensure that our standards are second to none, to support and enhance the work done on the Island. Without this, we will not succeed in the ambitions outlined in the report. This element seems to me to be critical to our future success. “I will continue to work with the Island’s NHS team to make sure that the Department of Health understands the unique challenges of providing world-class healthcare on the Island. I will be discussing this report with the Secretary of State for Health.”

1000s more seriously ill patients required to travel

Island Labour Parliamentary Spokesperson, Julian Critchley, said:

“The Conservative plans for St Mary’s should be a wake-up call for Islanders. Our hospital is being subjected to death by a thousand cuts. The option being recommended would see more than 10% of services at St Mary’s moved to the mainland, with thousands more seriously ill patients being required to travel across the water in order to get the treatment they need. “This sort of plan might look good on an accountant’s spreadsheet, but it’s about time the Conservatives acknowledged that we don’t live on a spreadsheet: we live on an Island in the sea, and the Solent can’t be wished away in order to cut costs. “Islanders are entitled to the same quality and quantity of NHS services as our fellow countrymen on the mainland. This Tory plan to force sick people to spend an hour’s ferry ride in the back of an ambulance, separated from their families at their time of greatest need, is callous even by the standards of this government. “Islanders need to open their eyes to the threat to St Mary’s future. On 3rd February, we encourage all Islanders to join in our NHS Day of Action, marching from St Mary’s to Newport town centre. We must join together and defend our hospital.”





Image: Digital Cat under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.