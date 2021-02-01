Over £2 million paid to Isle of Wight businesses under discretionary grant scheme

A special discretionary grant scheme to help Island businesses during the current lockdown is to close for applications this Friday (5th February) – having so far paid out £2 million to more than 500 applicants.

The Winter Business Support Grant (WBSG) scheme has focused on businesses impacted by the current national lockdown including those which may have missed out under the main government grant schemes introduced in early January.

Other schemes still open

The other schemes – including the government rolling payment and top up grants – will continue to remain open to help businesses during the ongoing lockdown. Applications can be made via the Website.

In addition, the deadline for ‘wet led’ Island pubs to apply for grant help under the previous Tier 3 restriction period has been extended by the government from 31st January to 28th February.

The WBSG scheme closes to applications from midnight on Friday 5th February, although payments will still continue to be made to those being processed.

Supporting businesses severely impacted by lockdown

The scheme was created by the council as an extension of the government’s previous Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme, which operated for the November lockdown – and was designed to support businesses severely impacted by the lockdown, including those in the supply chain and not eligible under the other lockdown schemes.

Whittle: Get applications in before midnight on Friday

Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Councillor Wayne Whittle, said,

“We moved swiftly to get this specially-tailored scheme up and running as soon as the government announced the national lockdown early in January – as we were aware from previous schemes during the pandemic that there were areas of Island business that were missing out on grants. “Our Economic Development Team has worked tirelessly to process and pay out these grants, using a finite government allocation – and although the deadline for applications is this week, we will continue to make payments on those previously received. “I would urge any remaining businesses to get their applications in for the WBSG scheme before midnight on Friday – and of course please remember that the other January lockdown grants schemes, and those relating to previous Tier 3 and Tier 4 restriction periods, will continue to remain open. “Many grant payments have also been made under these other schemes, and we urge businesses to remain patient while we process these as swiftly as we are able. We should get to you soon, so if your application has already been submitted, please try to avoid contacting us for a progress update as this may unfortunately cause further delays. “As ever, we remain committed to supporting Island businesses as fully and quickly as we can throughout the pandemic, and will continue to press the government for any further assistance that can be given.”

