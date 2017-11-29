Over £66,000 raised at Royal Hotel gala dinner for Isle of Wight Youth Trust

Felicity shares this latest news from Isle of Wight Youth Trust. Ed

On Saturday 25 November the opulent Royal Hotel in Ventnor hosted its ninth annual Gala Dinner in aid of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust.

The event raised an astonishing £66,000 for the local charity, breaking all previous records with a 20 per cent increase on last year’s Gala Dinner.

Champagne and canapé reception

The event was attended by a range of influential supporters, including Youth Trust Patrons Rob and Josie da Bank, Level 42 front man Mark King and Wightlink CEO Keith Greenfield, enjoying the very best of Island hospitality generously provided by the welcoming team at The Royal.

This included a champagne and canapé reception, and four course meal and wine, all donated by The Royal and supporting businesses including Living Larder who provided all the vegetables for the guests meals.

Silent and live auction

The generosity continued with guests bidding in both silent and live auctions, where they had the opportunity to take home ‘money can’t buy’ prizes.

This included the spontaneous addition to the Live Auction of a party for 50 people at the Little Gloster with entertainment to be provided by Rob da Bank and Mark King.

Healy: “Hugely thankful” for generosity shown

Youth Trust Executive Director, Mairead Healy commented on the impressive impact this evening makes to the lives of young Islanders.

She said,

“The funds raised from this night will go a long way towards supporting over 18s counselling service, which is completely independently funded and is unlike any other service on the Island. These funds will also help us to deliver longer term support to our most vulnerable younger Islanders in their time of need.”

She further added,

“We are hugely thankful for the generosity displayed by all who support our Gala Dinner, not only the exceptional team at The Royal Hotel, but all the guests, business and individuals who contribute to make the evening such a brilliant success.”

Bailey: “Overawed with the support and engagement”

William Bailey, Managing Director at The Royal, said,

“All of us at The Royal Hotel were overawed with the support and engagement for what was a really fulfilling Gala dinner. Our main focus is to invest in young people. “It is imperative that they are provided with support services to overcome the challenges that they face and make an indelible impact in their lives, their families, and the community.”

All proceeds for Youth Trust

All proceeds from the evening supports the professional, free counselling service which the Youth Trust offers to Island children and Young people. Last year alone, around 900 children and young people between 5- 24 years of age accessed this invaluable service.

Rob da Bank echoed these sentiments, saying,

“As patrons of the Isle of Wight Youth Trust, Josie and myself were blown away by the generosity of the party people who came to the Gala Dinner and donated over £60k to help fund the Youth Trust for 2018. “These are crucial funds that help the most vulnerable and affected young people on the island so a huge thanks!”

