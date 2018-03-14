Over 90 per cent of residents vote for new Neighbourhood Plan

The council share this latest news. Ed

Residents in Freshwater have voted overwhelming in favour of adopting the Freshwater Neighbourhood Plan.

In total, 707 people (91.11 per cent of the turnout) voted for the plan, which will now be the first point of reference for planning officers determining planning applications for the area.

The plan is the fifth of its kind to be adopted on the Island, following Brighstone, Brading, Bembridge and Gurnard.

Cllr Barry Abraham, Cabinet member for planning and housing, said:

“I’d like to congratulate the residents of Freshwater and Freshwater Parish Council for their hard work in developing this plan. “I look forward to seeing Freshwater grow in line with this plan in the years to come. “This process gives local people the opportunity to shape the future of their area and community. “It gives a clear message to those looking to develop within the parish of what the community would like to see in the future.”

Image: © Nick Edwards