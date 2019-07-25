Party on the Green back in Ryde next month

Mike shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

I am Mike Jukes, last year’s President of Ryde Rotary and I have been on the organising committee for Party on the Green since its inception.

Party on the Green has now become Ryde Rotary’s flagship fundraising event.

Now in its sixth year, it has grown in popularity as a community event that appeals to holidaymakers and locals alike. We are once again grateful for the support of Ryde Town Council in helping to promote this family fun weekend, but would emphasise that all the organisation and volunteers are from Ryde Rotary (members, family and friends) and all the proceeds raised go to charities and good causes on the island.

What to expect

This year’s event will take place at Eastern Gardens, Ryde (on the seafront next to Peter Pan’s) from 12.30pm to 9.30pm on Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd August and 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday 4th August.

It is free to enter but we would request that guests purchase their food and drinks from us as it all helps to boost the funds we can give to charity.

There will again be a bar, supplied by Island Ales, with local beers and a good selection of wines. Food will also be available at the barbeque and tea tent.

Plenty of entertainment

There will be a selection of charity stall holders, including the popular tombola and children are well catered for with Stevo the Magician and Kai, face painting, games, and donkeys.

Adults will be able to watch the amazing Bloodstone Border Morris Dancers, Haven Falconry’s owl and falcon flying displays and several local bands who will be playing on Friday and Saturday evening and during the afternoon on Sunday.

We are pleased to again have the DJ skills of Mick Weston who has been a good friend of Party on the Green appearing at every event.

Please come and support us to raise very worthwhile funds for local charities and good causes.

Image: criminalintent under CC BY 2.0