Cyclist swaps bike for kayak to paddle 95 kilometres around the Isle of Wight

This weekend sees a mammoth challenge by Isle of Wight cyclist, Tim Wiggins.

He won’t using his bike for this challenge though, instead swapping it for a kayak and making his way around the Isle of Wight in aid of Island charity, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.

Tim says that in the last few months his training has evolved and developed to embrace the upcoming challenge.

After re-joining the Sea Scouts, as an Assistant Section Leader, he’s been able to have other instructors to paddle with and improve his technique. His confidence has grown and the distances lengthened on every outing.

Show your support

You can show your support by sponsoring Tim via his Just Giving Page.

You can find out more about Tim’s training programme by heading to his Website.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national organisation, set up 14 years ago by internationally renowned yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur, that gives young people in recovery from cancer the opportunity to take part in sailing trips to rebuild their confidence.

The Trust works with every young person Principal Treatment Centre in the UK and a growing number of Designated Units in the UK. It receives no government funding and relies entirely on voluntary donations to provide sailing trips free of charge to the young people.

Find out more about the Trust and how you can support them by visiting their Website.