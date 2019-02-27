PCC’s Youth Commission shortlisted for a National Crimebeat award

The office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane share this latest news. Ed

The Police and Crime Commissioner’s Youth Commission has been shortlisted for a National Crimebeat award for its campaign to raise awareness among young people of the signs of an unhealthy relationship and the help available.

The Raise a Flag campaign sought to raise awareness of what an unhealthy and healthy relationship looks like and enable those who are in one to see the warning signs and ‘raise a flag’ to get support. In addition the campaign aimed to improve how professionals work with and support young people who come to them for help.

The campaign included:

A submission to a Government consultation on Relationships and Sex Education and Personal Social, Health and Economic (PHSE) education

A DVD training tool for professionals working with young people based on the personal experience of a young person

Flag raisings across the Hampshire Constabulary area

An alternative version of the 12 Days of Christmas song

Workshops with young people

National Crimebeat is the youth crime prevention charity of the High Sheriffs’ Association. The Association runs an annual awards ceremony to give recognition to the most innovative and successful crime prevention projects carried out by young people aged between 5 and 25 years.

To be successful in the awards projects should have a beneficial effect on the community outside of the group, therefore a project that just keeps youngsters off the street is not acceptable. It should be aimed at reducing and/ or preventing crime, well established, and with benefits already being achieved. Each entry has to be endorsed by the project’s County High Sheriff as the link between the project and the judging process

High Sheriff of Hampshire Mark Thistlethwayte, said,

“I was delighted to nominate the Hampshire Youth Commissions’ Raise a Flag campaign for this national award. As part of the Commissions’ prioritising addressing Unhealthy Relationships the campaign has not only made a big impact locally but has reached a truly impressive audience of millions.”

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner, said,

“Each year my Youth Commission goes from strength to strength, increasing its reach and influence and making a real difference to the lives of young people. To be shortlisted for this national award is testament to how impactful the Raise a Flag campaign has been.”

Youth Commission member, Julia said:

“We created the Raise a Flag campaign because young people told us that more needed to be done to raise awareness of the signs of an unhealthy relationship. In an unhealthy relationship there is often one person who wants to control the other – this can be through physical, verbal or emotional harm. We want anyone who is in a relationship that leaves them feeling uncomfortable, sad or afraid to be able to recognise the red flags of an unhealthy relationship and to access the help they need.”

Youth Commission member Gaby added,