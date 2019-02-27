Outstanding council staff recognised for their exceptional contribution

The council share this latest news. Ed

Exceptional council officers were celebrated recently, in recognition and thanks for their outstanding contributions to the Isle of Wight over the past 12 months.

The council’s staff appreciation awards applaud the dedicated work of individuals and teams within the council each year.

In total, 129 nominations were received across all council services, from adult and children’s social care to leisure, strategy and corporate services.

Every council service plays a part in supporting the Island’s community.

CEO John Metcalfe, chief executive of the Isle of Wight Council, said,

“The awards ceremony highlighted everything that is great about our team, TeamIWC, and what they’re doing to improve the lives of our communities. “We are trying to build a culture in which people can have the courage to try new things, learn from mistakes, celebrate success and make a real difference in the lives of our communities. “I was immensely proud and privileged to listen to the citations celebrating how my colleagues, from across the council, are achieving great things for our Island.”

Awards in nine categories

Nine categories were presented, including the new ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award.

The council chairs the Island’s apprenticeship board and brings together people from across the local authority and external partners to promote apprenticeships and the needs of Island apprentices.

The ‘Team of the Year’ award recognised the contribution of colleagues to manage a potential ‘major incident’ last March, which at one point threatened to leave up to 70,000 Islanders without water over the weekend.

Perera: Epitomise what Team IWC is all about

Assistant chief executive, Wendy Perera, who presented the award, said,

“Together this team of individuals from various areas of the organisation epitomise what Team IWC is all about. “They didn’t hesitate to don their winter coats and boots after two days of snow on the ground to help manage the incident. They employed not only their personal knowledge, training and skillsets, but also their values and common sense; bringing plenty to the party. “Their ability and dynamism to act swiftly, deftly and against challenging, ever-changing deadlines and pressures was key to their success. They simply mucked in to get the job done – and done well.”

Colleagues who have dedicated much of their working lives to the service of the Isle of Wight Council were also recognised.

Eighteen people were recognised with a certificate and piece of Isle of Wight glass to commemorate 25 years of service to the council from the chairman, Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox.

Three members of staff received acknowledgement having achieved 40 years of service to the Island. A special tribute was made to Mary King for 50 years with (latterly) the revenues team.

The awards

Apprentice of the year

• Danielle Harris (legal) – winner.

• Charley Buckett (procurement) – highly commended.

• Beth Eggleton (safeguarding) – commended.

• Charlotte Russell (facilities and fleet) – commended.

• Izzy Knight (learning and development) – commended.

• Matthew Hennings (benefits changes) – commended.

Colleague of the year

• Debbie Wright (1Leisure) – winner.

• Helen Davis (communications and engagement) – highly commended.

• Nikki Sampson (revenues) – commended.

Manager of the year

• Laura Gaudion (adults’ commissioning) – winner.

• Cate Sheen (contact centre) – highly commended.

• Mark Dawkins (Beaulieu House) – commended.

Leader of the year

• Kathy Marriott and the Children’s Social Care Leadership Team – Amanda Sheen, Kev Brown, Kim Goode, Simon Dear – winner.

• Jan Bull (adult community learning) – highly commended.

• Hayley Holden (procurement) – commended.

Inspirational employee of the year

• Stacey Dinning (planning) – winner.

• Kevin Winchcombe (licensing and business support) – highly commended.

• Jo Cullum, Jim Tuckey, Trevor Beckett (FIT team) – commended.

Project of the year (staff voted)

• Access to Home – winner.

• ICT infrastructure – highly commended.

• Isle Help – commended.

Team of the year (staff voted)

• Snow/Southern Water Team – winner.

• Payments – highly commended.

• Disabled Children’s Intervention Team – commended.

The leader’s award

• Kathy Marriott (children’s services).

The CX BIG employee of the year

• Karen Cheeseman (leaving care) – winner.

• Peter Smith (adult social care) – highly commended.

Image: simonhaytack under CC BY 2.0