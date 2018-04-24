Performance of new South Western Railway franchise to be reviewed

Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, has ordered the investigation following concerns about South Western Railway’s capability since taking over and also that of Network Rail, says MP.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

bob seely westminster debate

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has welcomed an independent review into the performance of the new South Western Railway franchise which runs the Island Line.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has ordered the investigation following concerns about SWR’s capability since taking over and also that of Network Rail.

Addressing causes of poor performance
Although significant delays have been caused by Network Rail and not SWR, the minister said SWR is required to invest additional sums into initiatives to address the causes of the poor performance.

Bob said,

“This is a welcome review very much making it clear the Government continues to monitor operating companies’ performance and want to ensure passengers get the service they pay for.

“Islanders and tourists need to know they can get to us either to work or visit and the service needs to be reliable. There have been problems and the causes must be effectively addressed by SWR and Network Rail. I look forward to seeing the findings of the review.”

The review will be independently chaired by Sir Michael Holden, who has over 40 years’ experience in railway operations, and will be completed this summer

Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 1:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kFW

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Train

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*