Performance of new South Western Railway franchise to be reviewed

MP Bob Seely has welcomed an independent review into the performance of the new South Western Railway franchise which runs the Island Line.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has ordered the investigation following concerns about SWR’s capability since taking over and also that of Network Rail.

Addressing causes of poor performance

Although significant delays have been caused by Network Rail and not SWR, the minister said SWR is required to invest additional sums into initiatives to address the causes of the poor performance.

Bob said,

“This is a welcome review very much making it clear the Government continues to monitor operating companies’ performance and want to ensure passengers get the service they pay for. “Islanders and tourists need to know they can get to us either to work or visit and the service needs to be reliable. There have been problems and the causes must be effectively addressed by SWR and Network Rail. I look forward to seeing the findings of the review.”

The review will be independently chaired by Sir Michael Holden, who has over 40 years’ experience in railway operations, and will be completed this summer