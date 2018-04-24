Couple having sex in Isle of Wight library leads to CCTV installation

A couple have been caught having sex in an Isle of Wight library, leading to eight CCTV cameras now being fitted inside the building.

Eight security cameras have been installed in the Lord Louis Library after a couple were caught having sex among the stacks.

Security at the Newport library has been increased due to “occasional instances of inappropriate behaviour,” the Isle of Wight Council confirmed in a statement.

Installing the cameras cost just under £3,000 which the authority said was funded by a donation from a member of the public.

A council spokesperson said:

“We have installed eight new cameras in Lord Louis Library to help improve security.

“We have had occasional instances of inappropriate behaviour and we hope this will act as an effective deterrent.”

Library user Neil McDougall, from Newport, said:

“It’s unfortunate people do not act in a way that ensures cameras are not required.

“But, if they are required to make people behave in a positive manner, than that can only be good.”

Tuesday, 24th April, 2018 12:08pm

