Isle of Wight petition calling for reinstatement of FastCat gathering pace

A petition launched on the Isle of Wight calling for the reinstatement of Wightlink’s FastCat service is gathering pace.

Over 800 people have signed the online petition set up by Islander, Stuart Brown.

Mr Brown told News OnTheWight,

“The time has come for the FastCat to return, if Wightlink see support from Islanders for it to return in the form of this petition, then perhaps they will take the appropriate action.”

The petition states:

Since Saturday 4th July many more people beyond key workers have returned to work safely, and with the further easing of lockdown visitors are also now travelling to the island. This has put greater demand on services, add to this the need for car passengers to once again leave their vehicles as of Monday 13th July, and it is clear that the time has come for the FastCat service to resume as soon as practically and safely possible for the betterment of island commuters and visitors who can boost the islands economy at a much needed time. We therefore respectfully request that Wightlink give due consideration to restoring the FastCat, which is much needed to support the island community and its economy.

Calls for reinstatement growing

The Isle of Wight council cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Cllr Wayne Whittle, has been repeatedly calling for the reinstatement of the FastCat and the IW Bus and Rail Users’ Group have followed suit.

The Isle of Wight council say they have been monitoring travel and at present, foot passenger numbers are at around 15 per cent of normal levels, and rail volumes between London Waterloo and Portsmouth at just 11 per cent — meaning the FastCat service is not financially viable.

