Petition calls for Isle of Wight council to follow others and declare ‘climate emergency’

Two weeks ago around 200 Islanders marched through Newport as part of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) campaign calling on the Isle of Wight council to join others from around the UK and globe to declare a ‘climate emergency’.

A letter was delivered to Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, setting out details of the global movement (see below) and requesting a response.

Silence from Dave Stewart

XR organisers on the Isle of Wight have confirmed to OnTheWight they are still waiting for a response from Cllr Stewart to their letter.

As reported last week, Cllr Stewart appeared confused by a question about the contents of the letter posed to him at the last full council meeting by Cllr Lilley, perhaps explaining his lack of response.

Sign the petition

Michael Stott, a concerned resident, has launched an online petition asking the council to declare a ‘Climate Emergency’ and aim to make the Isle of Wight Council and the Island carbon neutral by 2030.

If more than 2,500 signatures are achieved the petition can be presented to the full council for debate.

If you would like to support the petition pop over and add your signature.

The Letter

Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.





Image: © Chris Jones and Lucy Boynton