Petition launched to protect future of Brown’s Family Golf Course

An online petition has been launched with the aim of persuading the Isle of Wight Council to “acknowledge the unique heritage of Brown’s and guarantee the protection of this much-loved public asset, with all it has to offer, for future generations”.

Failed to reassure residents

The future for the family golf and cafe business has become uncertain as talks appeared to stall between Isle of Wight council and bidders for Dinosaur Isle.

Earlier this year the Isle of Wight council failed to provide reassurance to residents that the land would not be part of the sale of Dinosaur Isle deal.

Over 1,000 signatures so far

Launched just a few days ago, the petition has already attracted over 1,000 comments.

It was created following news that the lease was not renewed and expires next month.

IWC: Tenant “declined the opportunity”

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson told News OnTheWight,

“The current tenant of Browns Golf in Sandown, Isle of Wight Zoo, served notice to the authority that they wished to terminate their lease. “The managers who operated the cafe and golf site on behalf of the tenant, were offered a short-term lease subject to negotiation, however they declined the opportunity. “The Isle of Wight council is currently looking at options for Brown’s Golf, including a short-term tenant, whist the long-term future of the site is decided as part of the Bay Regeneration.”

The petition

If you would like to add your signature and voice to the petition you can do so on the Change.org Website.

Image: © The Common Space