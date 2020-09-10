Brown’s Family Golf and Cafe tenants to hang up their aprons, but what of future plans for the site?

Earlier in the summer News OnTheWight reported on the uncertain future for Brown’s Family Golf in Sandown, after long delays from the Isle of Wight council over lease arrangements.

So when Clare, John and Cherry from Brown’s posted on Facebook on Monday afternoon that they would be ‘hanging up their aprons and retiring their mowers’ from the end of September, it’s not surprising the news elicited over 170 comments from supporters.

“Future of Brown’s in jeopardy and no real security”

As well as paying tribute to staff, customers and supporters in their Facebook post, Clare, John and Cherry from Brown’s explained,

“Sadly with the future of Brown’s in jeopardy and no real security to be able to project the business forward for the future the time has come for us to hang up our Aprons and retire our mowers.”

Part of Dinosaur Isle deal?

News OnTheWight has been trying for sometime to find out whether the Brown’s site would be part of the Dinosaur Isle deal.

In February the Isle of Wight council (IWC) refused to provide a reassurance for Sandown residents that Brown’s site would not be part of a deal for the new investment partner of Dinosaur Isle.

But with the current lease holders stepping away, the future of this much-loved and very-well used amenity in Sandown is not just unclear, but of great concern to many.

Length of lease unclear

News OnTheWight had asked IWC what the length of lease being offered was, but the Isle of Wight Council chose to ignore that question and instead replied,

“The current tenant of Brown’s Golf in Sandown; Isle of Wight Zoo served notice to the authority that they wished to terminate their lease. “The managers who operated the cafe and golf site on behalf of the tenant, were offered a short-term lease subject to negotiation, however they declined the opportunity.”

We’ve asked again for the question to be answered and will update when (if) we hear back.

Protecting the asset

News OnTheWight has also asked what measures would be put in place by the IWC to ensure the site does not fall into disrepair. The spokesperson said,

“The Isle of Wight council is currently looking at options for Brown’s Golf, including a short-term tenant, whist the long-term future of the site is decided as part of the Bay Regeneration.”

A valuable asset

Since they first opened in May 2014, Brown’s has gone from strength to strength, with 15,000 people playing golf, and 16,000+ people using the cafe during the eight-month season last year.

As Peter Fellows pointed out last year,