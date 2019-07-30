Pharmacy to offer free sanitary products for women and girls who can’t afford them

Regent Pharmacy in Shanklin and East Cowes will now be offering free sanitary products for women and girls who can’t afford them.

OnTheWight is among many others on the Isle of Wight receiving a letter from the pharmacy with details of their plans.

Government pledge for 2020

The Isle of Wight Red Box Project – which provided free sanitary products in schools and colleges – recently came to an end, after the government pledged to provide free sanitary products in schools and colleges from 2020.

During the school holidays those products won’t be available to those in need, so Regent Pharmacy have started a scheme to provide free sanitary products for those in need.

Girls and women in need

It’s not limited just to girls, women who are struggling financially are welcome to collect free sanitary products from the Shanklin or East Cowes branches. Just speak to a sales assistant and they will be able to help.