Pioneering Isle of Wight bus shelter charity being wound up

It was pioneered on the Isle of Wight and sparked similar schemes around the country, but the charity that runs the Isle of Wight Bus Shelter has announced today it’s being wound up.

A message posted to Facebook reads:

With a heavy heart I’m sorry to say that as the council have not allowed us to open again. The bus is being gifted to another bus shelter charity in Norwich. The charity is in the process of being wound up.

No permanent location
As reported by OnTheWight in January, after almost a year since the IW Council promised to help find a suitable place, the bus was still ‘homeless’.

The Isle of Wight Bus Shelter was originally situated at Seaclose Park, Newport, but moved from the site during the Isle of Wight Festival in June 2017 and was not reopened due to difficulties finding an appropriate site.

The bus was left to rust, unused and sat at a site in Sandown.

Supporters have flooded the charity’s Facebook post with condolences.

OnTheWight has approached the Isle of Wight council for a response to the news.

Friday, 28th June, 2019 5:30pm

By

