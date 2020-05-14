Planning application for 25 new Isle of Wight homes refused by council

A planning application for 25 new dwellings on land off Millfield Avenue, East Cowes, has been refused by the Isle of Wight council planning department.

The application had attracted a large number of objections from residents.

Reasons for refusal include:

Partial loss of and harm to a locally listed heritage asset (Springfield)

Would be a visually intrusive development – serious adverse impact character of surrounding area

Failed to consider/assess the potential for archaeological deposits

Net increase in residential development within the Solent Special Protection Area Buffer Zone

The officer also felt the development would have a potential adverse impact to protected species and their habitats.

It was also considered that the development would result in a significant increase traffic through the junction of Old Road and Millfield Avenue and a loss of existing car parking provision for Holy Cross Catholic Primary School.

Cllr Karl Love said,

“I want to thank everybody who took the time to make comments about it and sending them in. “I feel this is definitely the right decision and it will bring a sense of relief to many of those people living in and around East Cowes and especially down old road.”

Full details can be found on the Isle of Wight council planning Website (20/00152/OUT).

Image: artbystevejohnson under CC BY 2.0