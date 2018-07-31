Plans for ‘barriers around the Umbrella Tree’ slammed

Bev Webster and Chris Gutteridge from East Cowes, have been in touch with an update on the situation with the iconic – and controversial – Umbrella Tree.

The couple launched a campaign to save to the tree from destruction at the beginning of the year.

The Isle of Wight council say the tree is infected with the fungal body “Inonotus hispidus” and dangerous. An independent survey claims the fungus is “not dangerous or life threatening to the tree”.

Barriers around the tree

According to the couple, the Isle of Wight Council (IWC) is now planning to put barriers around the tree.

They say,

“The Isle of Wight Council have now said that they are going to put barriers around the tree to protect the public from falling debris. We cannot imagine that anyone who has actually been to look at the tree could possibly imagine that there would be any danger from falling debris. “Despite this incredibly hot weather there has not even been any leaf fall, let alone any dangerous debris.”

According to Bev and Chris,

“The fungus is dead and the tree is absolutely smothered in leaves and seed heads and looks magnificent.”

No signs of die back

They go on to add that an independent tree specialist is keeping an eye on the tree and has seen no signs of die back on any part of it.

Speaking for the people of East Cowes and members of East Cowes Town Council, the couple say they all want to see the tree left alone to live out its life, and if and when it does become a danger, as previously reported, then The Forge at Whippingham have offered to build a framework and strapping to ensure the public are completely safe.

The finished by asking,

“Why is it that the Isle of Wight Council will not listen to the people who elected them in and allow this iconic landmark to remain standing?”

“Last chance to save the tree”

Bev and Chris say the East Cowes Town Council meeting this Thursday could be the, “last chance to save the tree”.

Those wishing to support the efforts to save the tree are invited to the Lunch Box Cafe from 5.30pm for a free cup of tea and to discuss the plans.

That will be followed at 6.30pm by the East Cowes Town Council meeting at the Town Hall.

OnTheWight have contacted the IWC for a comment on the barrier plans.

Location map

View the location of this story.