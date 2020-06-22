Plans for former care home to become accommodation for short-term visiting workers

A care home, which was shut down after a damning inspection, could become a temporary home for workers, if planning permission is granted.

Owners of Cornelia Heights, on George Street, Ryde, took the decision to close the care home after a Care Quality Commission inspection raised concerns about patients’ health and the Isle of Wight Council did not renew its care contract with them.

From care home to service accommodation

Now, Sanjay Ramdany is asking the council for permission to change the building’s use from a care home to service accommodation — a stopping place for workers coming to the Island for a short period of time.

The building in the centre of Ryde could have 17 proposed bedrooms — eight en-suites — making use of the existing amenities, as no structural alterations will be made.

‘Short-term, high-value, service to visiting workers’

In the design and access statement, planning agents describe the proposals as ‘providing short-term, high-value, service to visiting workers’ with self-catering rooms and a relaxation, gym and entertainment areas provided.

Plans include shared kitchens, bathrooms and a dining area with a manager’s office and live-in accommodation.

Comments on the application (20/00805/FUL) can be made in the council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed