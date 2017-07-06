Plans for low cost housing and discount supermarket on show today

Residents in East Cowes are being invited to view plans for the development of Isle of Wight council owned land this afternoon (Thursday).

The exhibition is being held at East Cowes Town Hall between noon and 6pm today and organisations will be on hand to answer questions about the development of the site – between Crossways Road and Queensgate Primary School in East Cowes – which has been earmarked for regeneration.

A range of low cost housing to buy and rent, a discount supermarket and a park and ride will form the basis for the development.

Residents invited to “help shape our area”

Cllr Julia Baker-Smith, the ward councillor for Whippingham and Osborne told OnTheWight, that it’s really important residents engage with this, adding,

“Crossways field is one of a number of Isle of Wight council owned sites across the Island that fall within the Council’s regeneration strategy. “In October I delivered surveys to 2,000 residents asking what facilities were needed in the ward. The majority of respondents wanted a low cost supermarket, supported housing for the elderly and parking, both to ease pressure on the town and for school drop off and pick up. I fed the views of residents back to the architects and these have been taken into account in draft plans being shown today. “The Osborne area of the ward is a relatively deprived area in comparison to the rest of the Island, and overwhelming opinion during community engagement has been that people struggle to access affordable food stores, and find themselves spending more than they can afford to when shopping at Waitrose. “I have fought hard to prevent another large scale housing development on this site in recent months and to ensure that any development fulfils a local need having listened to residents. There will always be a range of views across the community and I would urge residents to attend the engagement event today to help shape our area.”

Cllr Love: “An economic and service industry heart attack!”

Karl Love, the ward councillor for East Cowes, said on social media earlier this week,

“Whippingham Road is the main artery which services East Cowes and we do not wish for these arteries to become clogged or for services to be stretched to breaking point. “This could result in our town and businesses having an economic and service industry heart attack!”

Residents should head to East Cowes Town Hall before 6pm to see the plans.

