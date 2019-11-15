Plans for future of Ryde Harbour revealed in Isle of Wight council papers

The Isle of Wight council have published their intention to make a delegated decision on the future Ryde Harbour.

The possible sale of Ryde Harbour has been in the news since 2013, when former Conservative councillor, George Brown approved the sale under delegated powers. However, the Harbour wasn’t sold and came back into the news in November last year (2018), when it was announced the current Conservative Isle of Wight council was planning to shed responsibility for it.

Treat Ryde Town Council as special purchasers

The council papers reveal that plans are to agree that Ryde Town Council (RTC) are dealt with as special purchasers for Ryde Harbour.

They will be required to prepare a full business plan within three months. The terms for the freehold/leasehold purchase of the harbour and the lease of two parcels of adjoining land will then be negotiated.

If terms not agreed

If RTC are unable to produce a business case that is acceptable to the Isle of Wight Council, other previously agreed options from the delegated decision made in December 2018 are implemented with effect from 1 April 2020.

Options 1, 4 and 6:

1) To offer the freehold/leasehold of Ryde harbour on the open market with a restrictive covenant that it be only used as a harbour/marina; such covenants to only be removed if an alternative use of the area could generate a significant and sustainable economic benefit to Ryde and/or the Island. Any consideration should include a reversion to allow for any future development of the seafront 6) The final agreed terms of any transfer/outsourcing to a third party be to be the subject of a further delegated decision of the Cabinet Member, but where no terms are agreed then the council will continue to directly manage the harbour

Image: © Les Lockhart