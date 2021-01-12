Plans to convert former village shop site into three dwellings

The now-closed community hub Chale Green Store and Post Office could become three houses.

Planning permission has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Vern Tyerman, to alter and convert the shop and cafe, demolishing a part of the building to create two separate dwellings with a third built next to it.

Shop closure

The shop, cafe and post office closed suddenly at the end of October 2019, after a deal fell through between the owner and Chale Parish Council, which was looking to purchase the freehold to become a community asset.

Mr Tyerman said in October 2019, he was confident a new operator would be found and the shop still had his commitment.

Three properties

There is also a two-bedroom, first floor flat included in the property.

The three properties proposed for the site are a two-bed bungalow and a three and four-bed house.

To view the proposals, or comment on the application (20/02248/FUL) until 5th February, you can visit the council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed