Picnic could turn to protest if swings are not returned as promised

Tiny shares this latest news on behalf of Longdown Residents Association. Ed

Ventnor Residents are organising a community picnic to celebrate the return of the swings to their popular playground – but if the swings are not returned, the celebration will become a protest.

Residents living near the North Street Playground were horrified when the Isle of Wight Council (IWC) removed the swings from their local playground. They organised a petition, held public meetings, formed a community Association, The Longdown Residents Association, and lobbied for the swings to be returned before the school Summer Holidays. The Isle of Wight Council have promised to meet the deadline.

Community Picnic

To celebrate the return of the swings The Longdown Residents Association have organised a Community Picnic on Saturday 20th July at 1pm at the Playground – with live music from the Slow Cats and an opportunity for residents to shape the redesign of a new playground.

Ventnor Town Council is taking over the site from the Isle of Wight Council and will be pursuing funding opportunities to upgrade the playground.

However, the Residents are determined not to be let down and will renew the campaign if the swings are not returned and hope that the Picnic Celebration will not begin a new round of protests.

Geddes: Can’t rely on IWC

Chair of The Longdown Residents Association, Cllr Leigh Geddes said,