People power works as Isle of Wight council agree to fund new swings

When the Isle of Wight council (IWC) removed the swings on safety grounds from a children’s playground in Ventnor last month , it didn’t take long for the community to rally around for support.

A Facebook Group and petition set up by local Mum, Tanya Smith, quickly attracted support and a campaign was set in motion.

Council agree to fund new swings

With the help of VTC’s community development officer, Tony McCarthy, and Womble Wendy (Wendy Marshall), a meeting was held with Lee Matthews from the IWC. Over 45 residents turned out, with over 85 sending their apologies.

The outcome of the meeting is that the Isle of Wight council have agreed to fund new swings for the playground (at a cost of £6,000), with the great news that they should be in place before the summer holidays.

A play space since the Second World War

Tanya told OnTheWight,

“I started the Facebook group to gather local residents together so we could all work as a team and get the best for our playground, which has been a play space since the second world war! “I have amazing memories of the playground and now my children are creating their own memories.”

A playground for the 21st century

Ventnor Town Council are now hoping they can take charge of the playground, Tanya says, and by working with a new committee it’s hoped the playground can be revamped to bring it into the 21st century, as well as adding sensory play.

Impressed by community spirit

Tanya told OnTheWight,

“Lee Matthews told us at the meeting that the community spirit really showed, as we had 45 residents at the meeting and more than 85 that sent their apologies. “Well done Ventnor, it has shown what we can do as a community.”

Longdown Residents’ Association

The Longdown Residents’ Association has been formed with the first meeting taking place on 4th June (7pm) in The Green Room in Salisbury Gardens.

A fun day at the playground is also being planned for Saturday 22nd June. Save the date!