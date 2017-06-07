Please Vote! Impassioned plea from Isle of Wight Youth MP

The Isle of Wight member of Youth Parliament, Joe Davies, has this evening (Wednesday) released a YouTube video urging young Islanders to get out and vote tomorrow in the 2017 general election.

Despite being our Youth MP, Joe is too young to vote, so is particularly keen on encouraging the under 25s to take ten minutes out of their day tomorrow to cast their votes, explaining that in the 2015 general election only 43% of 18-25 year olds made it to the polling station.

Power in your hands

During that same election, a whopping 38,397 Isle of Wight residents who could have voted, didn’t. That number almost outweighed the total number votes for all those who were defeated.

The good news is that 6,260 people have registered to vote since the beginning of the year.

Just vote!

In his video, Joe explains how crucial it is to vote in this election, but unlike most of the election-related videos you might have seen in the past six weeks, Joe does not tell you who he thinks you should vote for!

Those of a sensitive nature might be better not watching.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm. If you can’t find your polling card, don’t worry, just turn up, tell the staff your name and address and you’ll be given a ballot paper to vote with.

Live coverage from the Count

OnTheWight will once again be providing live coverage throughout the night from the Count – which this year takes place at Cowes Yacht Haven due to the Isle of Wight Festival – so make sure you tune in.

We have some very special new features that should put smiles on faces ;-)